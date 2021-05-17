Person dies following shooting north of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died following a reported shooting in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.
The incident happened before 1:30 p.m. on Celia Avenue near the intersection with Onyx Street north of uptown. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries but did not provide further details.
Just before 2:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed that one person had died and that they were investigating the incident as a homicide.
Officers at the scene had a large area roped off and the road closed.
The victim’s name has not been released and there is no word on whether anyone was arrested or is being sought.
Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
