One hurt, multiple cars hit in shooting in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was hurt and multiple cars were shot into in a shooting in uptown Charlotte early Monday morning.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. in a business parking lot on College Street near E. Stonewall Street.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say there were multiple shots fired into the business and cars in the area. Medic rushed one person to CMC Main with injuries.
No names have been released.
We’re working to gather more information.
