Mecklenburg Co. updates recommendations after N.C. lifts most COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Last week, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper relaxed more COVID-19 restrictions.
He lifted restrictions on social distancing, most capacity limits and mask-wearing in most indoor settings.
Still, Mecklenburg County officials are warning people to not let their guard down.
Currently, 36 percent of adults in Mecklenburg County are fully vaccinated.
Mecklenburg County health officials still recommend these:
- Everyone 12 years and older should get vaccinated.
- Unvaccinated individuals should remain masked in public, especially when indoors, continue to social distance and avoid large crowds.
- Everyone needs to mask in high-risk situations, like crowded spaces, childcare and schools, camps, long-term care facilities, health care settings, detention facilities, shelters, etc.
“All guidance from State and Federal governments have recognized that there are differences in jurisdictions based on the amount of virus circulating in the community as well as the percentage of the population fully vaccinated,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. “There are also some individuals in our community who are not eligible for vaccination or who are more at risk of infection that needs to be protected.”
As the Executive Order states, every entity in the County will make its own determination on restrictions, including County, City and Town facilities, restaurants and businesses.
