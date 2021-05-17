Mask rules, other changes announced for PGA Championship on Kiawah Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Spectators, staff and volunteers for the PGA Championship on Kiawah Island will be required to wear face masks at all times, unless they are actively eating or drinking.
It’s just one of several COVID-19 health and wellness protocols the 2021 Championship will be employing to keep everyone safe.
The new rules were released as a part of the official PGA Championship spectator guide Thursday.
Officials with the event are encouraging all attendees to review the guide ahead of time to prepare themselves for the new rules.
This year, printed tickets will not be accepted, so attendees will need their cell phone to access their ticket and present it at the gate for admission. Grandstands will not be constructed for this year’s event, so spectators will be allowed to bring a lightweight, portable chair with them, however oversized chairs with large arm rests will not be allowed. All on-site purchases will require a credit card, Apple Pay, or Google Pay because cash and personal checks will not be accepted.
Attendees will also be allowed to bring in one unopened bottle of water and a travel size bottle of personal hand sanitizer.
Getting to the event will also take some preparation for attendees. Event officials are encouraging spectators to plan extra travel time to get on the island, park and shuttle to the Championship.
Complimentary PGA Public Parking will be offered for all ticket-holders next to Freshfields Village, and free shuttle service will be provided to and from the Main Spectator Entrance at the Ocean Course. Carpooling is strongly encourages as public parking will not be allowed on Kiawah Island during Championship Week.
Other traffic accommodations include new turn lanes near Freshfields Village to keep vehicles moving and security-controlled gates to monitor and help with traffic flow onto Kiawah Island. Officials say credentials and passes will be required to gain access beyond Beachwalker Drive and Kiawah Island Parkway. For those using rideshare services like Uber and Lyft, Lot GP next to Freshfields Village will be available, and complimentary shuttle service will be provided.
Meanwhile, Kiawah Island property Owners will have access to their own exclusive on-island shuttle service for themselves, their guests, and others staying on the island during Championship week. All on‑island shuttles will pick up and drop off at the Spectator Main Entrance and Beach Club.
The PGA of America announced in February that the PGA Championship would be played with a limited number of spectators on-site, a decision made in coordination with the state of South Carolina, MUSC Health and CDC guidelines.
