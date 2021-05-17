Man killed after colliding with UNC Charlotte student driving wrong way on I-85 in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed early Sunday after crashing with a college student driving the wrong way on I-85 in Cabarrus County, according to N.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. between Poplar Tent Road and George Liles Parkway.
The man killed was 55-year-old Bobby Black, who was driving back home to Salisbury when he crashed with a 19-year-old female student at UNC Charlotte, according to troopers.
The 19-year-old is recovering at the hospital.
Troopers say there are warrants for the teen’s arrest, but they are waiting for blood results taken at the hospital to confirm she was driving under the influence. Troopers said alcohol was involved.
The girl’s name has not been released yet since she is still in the hospital, and the arrest warrants have yet to be served, according to troopers.
Troopers say the girl is in serious condition at the hospital. ALE is involved in the investigation.
During the investigation Sunday morning, the northbound lanes of I-85 were shut down between Poplar Tent Rd. and George Liles Parkway were shut down for about an hour and a half.
