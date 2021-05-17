Know anything about baseball cards to help this local mom?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anyone know about baseball cards? Asking on behalf of a mom to one of our amazing #MollysKids.
Matthew Hobbs died of pediatric cancer many years ago. We’ve featured him multiple Septembers in a row, pointing out that pediatric cancer is NOT a new problem and there are local families who have been impacted for decades.
Matthew’s mom, Susie, decided she wants to “finally” (she says) sell the sports cards in her son’s wide and vast collection.
“It will be 30 years in June since he ran on to Heaven,” Susie says. “They have been sitting in a trunk for that long. I’m not even sure that he would have anything anyone else would want, but a collector might know. There are a few sentimental ones we’ll keep and pass on to family, but we felt it is time to let go of the others.”
She emailed asking for a recommendation of a person or credible shop. I have no idea about anything in this world, but wonder if maybe one of you do? Please put any suggestions below in comments and Susie can research them. She’ll be reading all the responses.
If you feel you want to contact her directly, email me. Molly.Grantham@wbtv.com. Put in the subject line, “For Susie.” I’ll forward your note on to her.
Also, more photos below in comments. Susie took everything out of the trunk so we could see what she’s working with here -- it is a ton of sports memorabilia. More than just baseball cards.
-Molly
