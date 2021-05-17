Johnson C. Smith joins Johnson & Wales, Livingstone in requiring students to be fully vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith is requiring its students to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus next fall.
The college announced Monday that, in order to return to the school grounds next fall, students must have had either the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccination or the two shots of Pfizer or Moderna.
To be fully vaccinated from COVID-19, two weeks must have passed since the last vaccination shot.
The fall semester at Johnson C. Smith starts on August 16.
According to the school’s website, in order to return to campus for the fall 2021 semester, your vaccination process must be completed by Friday, July 30.
However, if you intend to participate in any summer activities on campus, then your vaccination due date is even earlier, two weeks before your physical arrival to campus.
Verification of your vaccination experience will be determined by one of the following:
- Providing a copy of your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card that will be kept in your health records in Health Services; or,
- Including vaccination verification, as evidenced by a doctor or vaccination clinic, as a part of your regular Health Immunization Form submission to Health Services
Atrium Health hosted a mass vaccine event in March on the campus of Johnson C. Smith. They were set to administer 6,000 people their first and final dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
If you have questions or concerns about this requirement (i.e., need to request a medical or religious exemption), then contact Dr. Marian Jones, Director of Health Services, at myjones@jcsu.edu or 704-378-1074.
Johnson C. Smith joins Johnson & Wales as Charlotte schools requiring their students to be fully vaccinated before returning to school in the fall.
Last week, Johnson & Wales University (JWU) announced it will require all students to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to their arrival to campus for the fall semester.
The university says the decision was made after careful consultation with government and public health officials.
“Adding the COVID-19 vaccination to our student immunization requirements will aid our efforts to provide a safer and more robust college experience for our entire JWU community,” said JWU Charlotte Campus President Cheryl Richards, Ph.D. “Through widespread vaccination, we hope to return to a more traditional college experience, including seamless delivery of in-person courses, more on-campus events and activities, and resuming our on-campus visitor and guest policy. We look forward to more normal times as the JWU community and those around us become fully vaccinated.”
With a lot of hands-on culinary activities, Dr. Richards said this decision was not an easy one to make.
“Students at many of the colleges and universities around the country, there are required vaccines that you have to have. This is just another one of those that will be added to the mix,” she said.
Livingstone College will also require its students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall.
