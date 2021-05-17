John Force scores no. 152, Torrence claims fifth straight Top Fuel win at zMAX Dragway in Concord

“I love Bruton and I ran my big mouth this weekend. I told him, ‘I can do this, I’m going to win this race for you,” said Force, whose 3.916-second, 328.78-mile-per-hour pass beat all comers in the final quad. “I love this guy and everything he’s done for this sport. … This just makes me so proud. You never tell Bruton Smith you’re going to do something and then you don’t do it. I tried to backpedal – I mean, these kids out here are so competitive and you never know how good you’ll be, but I’m excited I get to send this (trophy) home to somebody I love – a guy who built our sport.”