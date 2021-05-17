High heat, mostly dry skies gives Carolinas a summer preview this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This afternoon high temperatures will be near average in the upper 70s and lower 80s across the Charlotte Metro.
Lows will fall to the mid 90s under mostly cloudy skies tonight.
While partly cloudy conditions will continue to dominant the skies across the piedmont, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the mountains and foothills today. The main threats in any thunderstorms will be cloud-to-ground lightning and heavy rain.
This trend of isolated showers and storms in the higher elevations will continue through midweek while neighborhoods south and east of the region are expected to remain dry.
Temperatures will also continue their steady climb beyond seasonal average this week with high temperatures topping out in the lower 90s by the upcoming weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
