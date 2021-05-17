Good Question: Why are prices of rental cars skyrocketing?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you planning a summer trip?
However, be alert of the price of renting a car.
In this Good Question, Gerald asks: Can someone find out why car rental has skyrocketed in the last year or so?
Gerald says prices have more than doubled to rent a car for him this year.
There’s a reason for that.
Sara Rathner, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, explains the reasons for that.
“At the start of the pandemic, a lot of rental car companies sold off their inventory like used cars,” Rathner said. “And now, demand is going back up, but supply is way down. And that means prices are higher than we’ve ever seen.”
So how can you avoid the high prices?
Rathner said to sign up for loyalty or rewards programs to cut down the costs.
Booking early can also help.
But, you still aren’t always guaranteed a car.
And remember, you can always cancel without any kind of penalty and rebook if you start to see lower prices.
