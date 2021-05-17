Gaston County mother says daughter who has ‘long-term COVID effects’ is now vaccinated

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - 12-year-old Wednesday Lynch got her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Sunday, according to her mother Melissa Lynch.
The Lynch family lives in Gaston County and has been corresponding with WBTV about Wednesday’s struggles with long-term COVID symptoms.
According to Melissa Lynch, Wednesday first contracted COVID-19 in the fall of 2020 but has experienced long-term symptoms like headaches, fatigue and brain fog over the last several months.
“It just feels like I can’t do anything cause my energy is just, I have no energy,” said Wednesday Lynch in a March interview with WBTV.
WBTV spoke with Melissa Lynch again Monday evening.
The concerned parent said her daughter has still experienced some symptoms over the last two months, but the severity of the symptoms has decreased.
The elder Lynch is hoping her daughter’s condition will continue to improve now that Wednesday has started the COVID-19 vaccination process.
Melissa Lynch said that getting her daughter vaccinated was a ‘no-brainer’.
“With her system being the way it’s been hammered the past almost nine months now, I didn’t want her to be susceptible and her body has to fight off even more,” said Melissa Lynch.
The Gaston County mother said one of her concerns has been Wednesday contracting a new variant of the virus. She said the 12-year-old hasn’t experienced any serious side effects from the vaccine.
“She’s feeling a little bit you know, sore and normal side effects, but nothing major at all. She’s handling it like a pro,” said Melissa Lynch.
Data from North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) shows more than 53,000 people in Gaston County are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but that’s only 23 percent of the county’s entire population. Many people are still unwilling to get the vaccine.
Becky Smith, another Gaston County parent, said she has a daughter who is married, a daughter in college and a son in high school. None of them plan to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
“We have a respect for the virus. I do believe the virus is serious. I think it’s real. However, I’m not in fear of the virus,” said Smith.
She said her family already tries to avoid behavior that would put them at risk for contracting COVID-19, and they do have concerns about the long-term impact the vaccine could have on people.
“There are so many questions and so much confusion that we as a family, we just decided, ‘hey, the best thing for us is to not do it,” said Smith.
The Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) continues to state that the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective. The organization is now recommending that everyone 12 years old and older gets vaccinated against the virus.
Melissa Lynch is encouraging other parents to research the vaccine.
“To each’s own, but I would highly suggest it. I don’t really want anybody to go through what we’ve gone through,” said Melissa Lynch.
Melissa Lynch is now working with Survivor Corps, a grassroots movement known for “connecting, supporting, educating, motivating and mobilizing COVID-19 survivors.”
Anyone who wishes to contact Melissa Lynch can do so via email at ncsurvivorcorps@gmail.com.
