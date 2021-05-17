A few showers for Tuesday with hotter temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will be partly cloudy and cool with low temperatures in the upper 50s for the Piedmont and lower 50s for the mountains.
This is what we are tracking today:
- Spotty rain and around 80 degrees for Tuesday
- Lower 80s for Wednesday, mid-80s Thursday, and upper 80s Friday
- Around 90° by the weekend, along with muggy conditions
Isolated rain and a few storms are possible for Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures around 81 degrees.
Wednesday will feature morning low temperatures around 60 degrees with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s, with a stray shower possible.
The warming trend continues for Thursday and Friday with mid to upper 80s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
We may reach our first 90-degree day of 2021 by this weekend as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue, with highs expected around 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.
The muggy factor will start to return this weekend as well, making the pools and lakes a popular place to be.
The first 90-degree temperature for 2020 was on May 24th (around this time of the year); we finished 2020 with 54 days of 90 degrees or hotter temperatures. In 2019, Charlotte had 85 days with 90 degrees or hotter temperatures.
The first official day of summer is on June 20th, 2021, which also happens to be Father’s Day.
Enjoy your week!
