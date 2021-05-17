Charlotte Hornets ready for their first postseason game since 2016

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets have not played in a postseason game since 2016, but that will all change tomorrow when they take on Indiana in the 9 vs 10 game in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Charlotte is certainly not heading into the postseason on a high note.
The Hornets are on a 5 game losing streak and they did something in their game yesterday that they don’t normally do.
Before Sunday’s game at Washington, Charlotte was 29-3 when leading heading into the 4th quarter. Heading into the final period yesterday, the Hornets led the Wizards by 11. Charlotte eventually lost 115-110.
But now, it’s time to turn the page.
“It’s all about tomorrow night,” said Hornets head coach James Borrego. “Our minds are clear. Our spirits are clear. Our energy is up. We are right where we want to be. It’s just going to turn our direction and it starts tomorrow night.”
“We can’t dwell on the regular season,” said Hornets forward Miles Bridges. “It finished how it finished. We would have liked it to go another way, but we’re here now and we still have a chance to make the playoffs.”
It has been a long season full of ups and downs and injures for the Hornets. The biggest happened back on April 2nd against Indiana when forward Gordon Hayward went down with a foot sprain. He hasn’t played a game since then and will not play Tuesday night against the Pacers.
That’s just one of the many injures this team has had to overcome this year. Some might think this team is out of gas heading into Tuesday’s big game but coach Borrego says now is not the time to be tired.
“There’s no excuses, you have to be up for this,” said coach. “If you’re not up for this and can’t will your body and your mind into performing at it’s peak right now, then we got some problems. I expect us to have our best game of the season tomorrow.”
It’s all about positive vibes and thoughts for the Hornets and here is a plus. In 3 games during the regular season, they beat the Pacers twice. So they know they can beat Indiana. They just have to do it one more time tomorrow.
If they don’t, the 2020-21 season will be over.
