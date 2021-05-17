Cabarrus, Cleveland, Mecklenburg, Rowan among counties with highest number and percentages of backlogged DWI cases due to COVID-19

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus, Cleveland, Mecklenburg, and Rowan are 4 of the 7 counties named as “counties of concern” in a recent study commissioned by the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts.
“Some counties have been impacted more severely than others for a variety of reasons,” said Judge Andrew Heath, Director, North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts. “Police practices may have been altered such that fewer traffic stops were initiated in certain counties. Fewer traffic stops typically produces fewer DWIs. Additionally, some local officials may have been more cautious about the pandemic, resulting in fewer trials being held.”
The study found that statewide, the driving while impaired case backlog had been decreasing steadily from Fiscal Years 2016 to 2018, but has been increasing over the last two years. A comparison of the actual number of driving while impaired cases pending on December 31, 2020 to what would have been expected on that date produces an additional 7,538 (likely COVID-delay related) pending driving while impaired cases, the study found.
These additional pending driving while impaired cases represent 16.3% of the total statewide driving while impaired case backlog as of December 31, 2020.
Counties of concern were identified based on both the size of the estimated COVID19 driving while impaired case backlog, and the backlog as a percentage of actual pending driving while impaired cases on December 31, 2020. Those counties include Cabarrus, Cleveland, Duplin, Lenoir, Mecklenburg, Rowan, and Wayne.
Of the local counties, Cabarrus currently has 376 cases, making up 36.7% of backlog as a % of pending DWI cases. Cleveland County has 219 cases and 38.2%, Mecklenburg 828 cases, 29.6%, and Rowan 160 cases, for 33.8%.
“So we’re in this phase of minimizing caseloads because of maximum occupancy limitations as well as the social distancing, face covering, all the things everybody is well aware and has lived through,” said Rowan County Chief District Judge Charlie Brown. “This case type really took a hit on being able to move through the channels in a way that is standard operating procedure.”
“First of all, I would like to thank the hardworking elected officials and employees of the Judicial Branch for their efforts during this pandemic,” Judge Heath added. “The biggest impact has been the inability to hold jury trials because of the mask mandate and other social distancing measures. Crimes continue to be committed, but many cases could not be tried for over a year resulting in pending case backlogs. This is certainly true of DWI cases.”
To help get those cases moving, Rowan County is holding a special session of District Court to hear the oldest of the pending DWI cases. Some of the cases are nearly two years old.
“We didn’t have the time, space and because of safety concerns they just accumulated and now it’s time to expand safely court operations,” Judge Brown added. “AOC (Administrative Office of the Courts) commissioned additional manpower, a judge and the DA’s office allocated a special prosecutor to deal with these cases.”
“Under Chief Justice Newby’s leadership, our very capable local officials have been given greater control over their courthouses, allowing them to reconvene jury trials in a safe manner based on the situation in their locale,” Judge Heath added. “The Administrative Office of the Courts has provided each local official with a pending case report for their county so that they were armed with information about the volume and type of the cases in their backlog. We also equipped counties with resources they could use to tackle the backlog: authorization to pay employees for overtime work, temporary employees, emergency judges and technology to accommodate remote (video) proceedings.”
