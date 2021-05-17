Busy portion of Union County road to close for part of day throughout week for tree removal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tree branches hanging over a Union County road and hitting power lines is prompting a closure for the rest of the week.
NCDOT is shutting down Pleasant Plains Road in Stallings between Potter Road and Old Monroe Road from 9am to 4pm Tuesday through Friday.
It’s a fairly quiet road, but many people in Stallings are starting to use Pleasant Plains Road as a cut-through.
“Now that things are getting normal, it’s getting back to normal hectic traffic,” Genier Bennett, who works at nearby Stallings Rockstore Bar-B-Q told WBTV.
Bennett said more traffic means more business at the restaurant.
But, it also means more danger for people like Janet White who is living along the road.
White said a tree leaning against the power lines short-circuited her appliances.
“A tree fell on that power line right there and we lost the stove, the microwave, clocks, refrigerator, everything, a lot of stuff,” White said. “We had to replace all of that.”
Jen Thompson, from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, said they are cutting down trees to prevent future issues.
“Just because of their age and some of them might not be in the best health and so they’re gonna be a hazard if we had a big storm,” Thompson said.
White said it’s about time after she says a tree hit a woman who was driving in her car.
“That old lady was coming home and it was raining real hard and one of the limbs went right through her windshield about killed her,” White said.
As Union County grows, people living here appreciate the maintenance to keeping up with it.
“It definitely is needed,” Bennett said. “We’ve got new apartments coming in here, we’ve got new housing developments.”
The road will only be closed between 9am and 4pm to avoid high traffic times.
Detours will be posted along Potter Road and Old Monroe Road.
There will also be flaggers out to allow local traffic.
