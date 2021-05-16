Spotty rain for the start of the week with a big warm-up ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -Overnight will be partly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 50s.
Isolated rain and a few storms are possible for Monday afternoon with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
This is what we are tracking today:
- Isolated rain and back around 80° for Monday
- Spotty rain and lower 80s for midweek
- Around 90° by the weekend
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature morning low temperatures around 60 degrees with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s with isolated rain showers possible.
The warming trend continues for Thursday and Friday with mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
We may reach our first 90-degree day of 2021 by the weekend as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue with highs expected around 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.
The first 90-degree temperature for 2020 was on May 24 (around this time of the year); we finished 2020 with 54 days of 90 degrees or hotter temperatures.
In 2019, Charlotte had 85 days with 90 degrees or hotter temperatures.
The first official day of summer is on June 20, 2021, which also happens to be Father’s Day.
Have a great week ahead!
