70s today - close to 90 degrees by next weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you’ve missed summer, it will be creeping back in this week!
- Just shy of 80 degrees today
- Possibly a few showers on Monday
- Temperatures start to take off late week
If you liked yesterday, today will be much like it. There will be a few more clouds at times but just a stray shower is possible.
Monday brings one of our better rain chances - 30 percent. While some neighborhoods will pick up a shower, many will remain dry. Highs will be in the low 80s.
We will stay in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. (80 degrees is the average high for this time of year.) Rain chances will be between 10-20 percent.
Thursday and Friday bring almost no chance for rain. They will bring warmer temperatures. We will be in the mid 80s on Thursday and the mid to upper 80s on Friday.
We could be heading for 90 degrees by next weekend. We haven’t done that yet in 2021. It doesn’t look like rain should stand in your way, though.
Make it a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
