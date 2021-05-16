Removal of Asheville Confederate monument set to commence

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Work to demolish and remove a 75-foot-tall stone obelisk built to honor a Confederate leader will begin soon in Asheville, North Carolina.
TV station WLOS reports barricades have been placed around the Vance Monument ahead of work that will begin this week.
Asheville City Council members voted 6-1 in March to remove the monument, the culmination of a decision-making process that began after the police killing of George Floyd.
Built in 1897, the obelisk honors Zebulon Vance, a former North Carolina governor, U.S. senator and Confederate military officer.
The removal and restoration process will take weeks.
