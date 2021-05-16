Red-hot Knights beat the Tides 13-6 Sunday

Sheets hit the first home run of the game -- a 382-foot blast -- over the right field fence for his second long ball of the season. The Wake Forest University product added another homer in the eighth inning for his third of the year. His three-run shot in the eighth traveled 408 feet. Sheets finished the game 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two home runs, and five RBIs. He’s batting .367 on the season.