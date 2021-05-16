Person killed in wreck involving three motorcycles in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The passenger of a motorcycle was killed in a five-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon in York County.
The crash, involving three motorcycles, happened just after 4:30 p.m. on U.S. 21 at Galleria Boulevard/
Troopers said two motorcycles were stopped at a stoplight side-by-side, followed by a pickup truck and another motorcycle when a car crashed into the back of them.
The passenger of one of the motorcycle died, while the driver was taken to the hospital.
No other injuries were reported.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.