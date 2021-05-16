Person injured in shooting outside nightclub in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon in north Charlotte.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. outside of a nightclub, 360 Lounge #Reloaded, off Smith Corners Boulevard.
Medic said a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is the same place where a shooting happened the day after Christmas in 2016 where several cars were shot into.
Police have not said if any arrests have been made.
No other information was provided.
