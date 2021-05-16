One person seriously hurt in N. Tryon Street crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is seriously hurt after a crash that took down several light poles overnight.
According to CMPD, the crash happened just after 2:00 a.m. on N. Tryon Street. Police say the driver of a Dodge Challenger lost control of the car and took down several light poles, part of a fence, and a small tree before the car came back onto the road.
MEDIC says the driver was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
This story will be updated when we learn more.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.