Kannapolis Cannon Ballers first-ever win Saturday Night in Fayetteville

Newly acquired utility player Jagger Rusconi led off the ballgame for the Cannon Ballers with a two-strike infield single to shortstop, as this was the first game that Rusconi was called upon to lead off. Next up, Bryan Ramos smoked a 1-2 pitch up the middle for a single off Fayetteville starter Cesar Gomez (L, 0-2) to move Rusconi to second base. During Jose Rodriguez’s at-bat, Gomez balked to move Rusconi to third and Ramos to second, putting two runners in scoring position for one of the top hitters on the Cannon Ballers squad.