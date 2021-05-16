Deadly crash causes temporary shutdown of I85 northbound lanes in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A portion of Interstate 85 was shut down temporarily Sunday morning as police investigated a deadly car crash.
Concord Police reported the northbound lanes of I-85 were shut down between Poplar Tent Rd. and George Liles Parkway, just after 5:30 a.m. Around 7:00 a.m. the interstate reopened.
Authorities tell WBTV one person died in the crash that shut down the interstate. At least two cars were involved.
We do not know what led up to the crash or if anyone else was hurt. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
