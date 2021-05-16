Catawba College awards degrees at annual commencement

The ceremony, billed as the 169th and 170th commencement, included the Class of 2020, who were invited to walk at this event, since the College was unable to have a physical ceremony in 2020. The 2020 graduates were presented first at each of the three ceremonies. The ceremonies, held at 10 a.m., for graduates of the School of Arts and Sciences and School of Performing Arts; 2 p.m., for graduates of the School of Education and the School of Health Science and Human Performance; and 4 p.m., for graduates of the Ketner School of Business.