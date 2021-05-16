Bowman parks 48 in familiar spot in victory lane at Dover

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Alex Bowman won the the NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover International Speedway to led Hendrick Motorsports to a 1-2-3-4 finish.
Kyle Larson was second, Chase Elliott third and William Byron fourth. Bowman led the final 98 laps.
Larson led a race-high 263 laps.
Hendrick Motorsports is the first team to finish 1-2-3-4 since Jack Roush in 2005. HMS led 382 of the 400 laps at Dover.
