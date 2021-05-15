Spotty rain for the start of the week with a warming trend ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight will be partly cloudy and cool with low temperatures in the lower 50s around Charlotte, to upper 40s in the mountains.
This is what we are tracking today:
- Isolated rain and upper 70s for Sunday afternoon
- Scattered rain and back around 80° for Monday
- Upper 80s to near 90° by late next week
Temperatures will quickly warm into the upper 70s for Sunday afternoon, with partly cloudy skies, and the chance for a few spotty rain showers.
Scattered rain and a few storms are possible for Monday afternoon, with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature morning low temperatures around 60 degrees, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s, with isolated rain showers possible.
The warming trend continues for Thursday and Friday, with mid to upper 80s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
We may reach our first 90 degree day of 2021 by next weekend, as mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue, with highs expected around 90 degrees for both Saturday and Sunday.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
