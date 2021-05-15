Person found shot and killed in North Charlotte, CMPD investigates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in North Charlotte.
At about 12:30 a.m., police officers were patrolling the area and heard gunshots. At 12:22 a.m., police say someone reported an assault with a deadly weapon on the 1700 block of Finchley Drive. Finchley Drive is off Eastway Drive, near East Sugar Creek Road.
Police responded to Finchley Drive and found a person outside of a house who appeared to have been shot. They say the person was pronounced dead on scene.
If you have any information about the investigation, you are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-334-1600 or 704-432-TIPS.
