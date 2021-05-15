Good looking weekend ahead!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ve waited for it! The weekend is here and the weather looks nice.
- Weekend rain chances are very low
- Temps running in the mid to upper 70s
- Warming up next week
Last week’s temperatures were all over the place. We will even things out this week. Both Saturday and Sunday will be running slightly below the average high of 80°. Rain chances aren’t better than 10 percent at any point.
Monday will be just a few degrees warmer with a high close to 80°. There’s just a small shower chance.
The best chance for rain will be on Tuesday. Even that is only 30 percent. Highs will still be close to 80°.
There is a 20 percent chance for a shower on Wednesday before we take away the chance for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low 80s and climb to the mid 80s by week’s end.
Lows will range in the upper 50s to low 60s each night.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
