Unseasonably cold start but milder finish

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following our second straight morning with near-record cold temperatures, today will bring a mix of clouds and sun with just a small shower late-day chance – mainly in the mountains - and afternoon readings recovering to the lower 70s.
- Near record cold start, pleasant finish
- Temperatures on the upswing
- Rain chances remain on the low side
Mostly clear and chilly again tonight with most neighborhoods dipping back into the 40s overnight.
The weekend looks nice overall, with mid 70s and low rain chances both days, though there’s a slightly better rain risk Sunday afternoon north of I-40.
Rain chances will remain on the low side Monday before a slightly better shower chance enters the picture Tuesday and Wednesday with highs all three days near 80°.
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
