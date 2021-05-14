Third Creek Middle School temporarily moving to remote learning following COVID-19 cases

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Third Creek Middle School in Statesville announced Friday that all students will be virtual for the week of May 17-21 due to multiple confirmed coronavirus cases.
“There are currently seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 at TCMS,” said Director of Communications Boen Nutting in a release. “Four of those cases are directly related to secondary spread at school, and all grades are impacted. Currently, over 130 (27 percent) students have been deemed a close contact, and are quarantined at home.”
Schools where a minimum of five individuals have contracted COVID in the school setting are
deemed a “cluster” by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Holding
virtual classes for students next week will allow the district to mitigate the spread of COVID-19
at Third Creek Middle.
Students will return to face-to-face learning May 24.
Iredell County Health Department Director Jane Hinson said in a release, “I support the decision for virtual learning next week at Third Creek Middle in an attempt to stop continued spread of the virus within the school. Closure will also give the district time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the school.”
