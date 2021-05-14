Stranger raising money for new home for grandmother taking care of 3 grandkids, one with cerebral palsy

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - For the last 18 years, 66-year-old grandmother Rita Gibson has been taking care of her granddaughter who lives with cerebral palsy and scoliosis from severe abuse.
”She’s just Abby. She’s just a happy go lucky child. She laughs and cuts up for the most part. But we have to do everything for her we can’t do anything,” says Gibson.
Just recently Gibson took in her other two grandchildren after their father died.
”It’s been very overwhelming at times,” she says. “It’s been hard on all of us.”
Gibson’s house makes matters worse. The string lights decorating the walls are used for light - not just for Abby’s enjoyment. The floors are bridged together by tape. In some areas, mold chews through the walls.
”We are doing the best with what we’ve got. I’ve got a roof over my head. My babies have a place to lay their heads at night,” she says.
What scares her more than the physical cracks, holes and mold is what will happen to Abby and her other two grandkids when she is gone. Gibson’s stepchildren own the home since her husband’s passing. If she goes, Gibson is afraid of what could happen to her grandkids.
”Abby will have no place to go. These kids will have no place to go. These kids are the most important thing in my life,” says Gibson.
That is why Gibson is saving every penny she has, trying to find a new, safer home for her grandkids. One she can say is hers to pass down for Abby.
”I just want to take care of my babies,” she says.
Hearing that story made Richard Williams jump at the chance to help.
”To meet Rita is a true inspiration,” says Williams.
Williams is a stranger. He was introduced to Gibson by a mutual friend, and has been raising money for her and her grandkids for months. Hoping one day to raise enough so that she can get into a new home she can call her own.
”I don’t know how we’re gonna get all the way there but I know we will,” he says. “It’s just going to take a little bit of time.”
As Gibson looks on watching Abby watching the lights twinkle, she is grateful. Grateful for Williams and the others who are willing to help. So she can keep pushing for Abby to have the best life she can.
”She has kept me going. She keeps me motivated,” says Gibson.
Williams has already raised $21,000 through a GoFundMe for Rita. He is hoping to hit a 150,000 goal for a new home. If you would like to donate, you can do that here.
