Silver Alert issued for missing endangered 84-year-old in Gaston Co.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 84-year-old Gaston County man who is believed to be endangered.
Wiiliam George Holmes was last seen after 6 p.m. Thursday at his home on Green Circle Drive in Gastonia. Officials say he left the house while his family was sleeping and could possibly be heading south looking for gas.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Holmes is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Holmes is described as a black male with a thin build, 5′11″ tall and 160 lbs. He has short, balding thin hair, brown eyes and a mustache.
He could be driving a black 2015 Dodge Caravan Grand with N.C. license plate YYM-3546. The vehicle also has damage to the rear right tail light.
Police provided a photo of a similar vehicle:
Anyone who sees Holmes or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call A. L. Fleming III at the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.
