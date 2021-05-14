Rowan Arts & Ag Farm Tour coming up

ROWN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce and the Rowan County Extension Office are pleased to announce that the Chamber’s Agri-business Committee will hold the Third Annual Rowan Arts and Ag Farm Tour on Sat., June 5, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
The Rowan Arts and Ag Farm Tour is free to attend and is a self-guided tour. There will be farm produce and artwork available for sale. This year’s tour is focused on the western side of Rowan County in Mt. Ulla and Cleveland, NC.
Start your tour at the Rowan Country Life Museum located at 550 Sloan Road, Mount Ulla, NC. The Museum is the home base for this year’s tour and has antique farm equipment on display. Volunteers at the museum will be able to answer your questions about each stop and provide participants with a brochure.
Other farm sites include:
- Evans Family Farm -- raises sheep, chickens, and pigs; experience how they rotate pastures to keep their animals healthy and improve the soil quality.
- Lutheridge Creamery -- a small dairy farm that is in the process of beginning to bottle milk and make artisan cheese.
- Ray Horton Farms – grows soybeans, corn, wheat and barley; Carolina Malt processes the barley where it is malted and sold to breweries across the Carolinas.
- Tranquility Vineyards – will be offering muscadine slushies, muscadine grapes, juice, cider, jelly and honey.
- West Rowan High School FFA program -- will have plants for sale and demonstrate their working farm school and agricultural education land laboratory.
Artist featured on the tour include: Chuck Payne, knives; Lee Menius, leather; Rosty Menius, woodworking; Mark DeYoung, metal caster; Lisa Waugh, silversmith; Connie Christman, potter; Keyth Kahrs, watercolor artist; and, Marcia Hartman, beadwork.
More information is on the website: https://artsandagtour.com/our-farms-artisans/ or Rowan Arts & Ag Farm Tour Facebook page or the Visit NC Farms App.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.