Pleasant weekend, with a few spotty showers for the N.C. mountains

Tomorrow's forecast (Source: First Alert Weather)
By Jason Myers | May 14, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 7:25 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons continue for the weekend, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s; afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-70s. The N.C. mountains can expect high temperatures in the lower 60s. A stray rain shower is possible, yet most folks should stay dry for the weekend.

  • Cool mornings and warm afternoons this weekend
  • Isolated rain showers possible; mainly for the mountains
  • Warming into the 80s for next week
Weekend forecast
Weekend forecast (Source: First Alert Weather)

The warming trend continues into next week, with high temperatures around 80 degrees for Monday and Tuesday, with a few rain showers possible.

High temperatures look to warm into the lower 80s Wednesday through Friday of next week, with a stray rain shower possible.

Enjoy the pleasant weekend weather!

- Meteorologist Jason Myers

