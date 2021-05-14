Pleasant weekend, with a few spotty showers for the N.C. mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons continue for the weekend, with morning temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s; afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-70s. The N.C. mountains can expect high temperatures in the lower 60s. A stray rain shower is possible, yet most folks should stay dry for the weekend.
- Cool mornings and warm afternoons this weekend
- Isolated rain showers possible; mainly for the mountains
- Warming into the 80s for next week
The warming trend continues into next week, with high temperatures around 80 degrees for Monday and Tuesday, with a few rain showers possible.
High temperatures look to warm into the lower 80s Wednesday through Friday of next week, with a stray rain shower possible.
Enjoy the pleasant weekend weather!
- Meteorologist Jason Myers
