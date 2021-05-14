Parents charged in death of 1-year-old in Lancaster, S.C.

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Lancaster, S.C. man and a woman were arrested Thursday for the abuse and death of their 1-year-old daughter in February.
Officers with Lancaster Police Department responded to a home off Pardue Street around 9:45 p.m. Feb. 22 in reference to an unconscious child. The child wasn’t breathing when they got to the scene. She was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
Her death was investigated by police, S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. Officers arrested Shaquanda Chalese Page, 28, and David White Jr., 26 May 13 and charged them with homicide by child abuse and six counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803- 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or call or text the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.
