N.C.’s Appalachian area impacted by gap in stroke care access in emergency situations

“It’s heartbreaking to see patients who have suffered substantial life-changing events. The quality of life after a stroke is problematic. It changes not only their interaction with their family, families have to provide a tremendous amount of care including home modifications and ramps and stuff that needs to be performed and sometimes it’s difficult so it will sometimes take them out of their place that they’ve been their entire life. And of course with resources they have to fall somewhere else,” Curry said.