Molly’s Kids: Meet Chloe Lilienthal, who lives with POTS

“Chloe is a vibrant teenager who refuses to let POTS take her youth away,” Vicky said. “She is on a medication that changes her salt outtake into potassium. That keeps her fluids and blood supply at a higher volume. But she gets really tired. She couldn’t go to junior prom because after having a photo shoot, she lost all energy and could not continue after taking pictures. (One photo from that shoot below in comments.) Then with COVID, no Senior Prom for her either. My heart breaks for her, but her spirit and shining attitude keeps her going.”