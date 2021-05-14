Man arrested after threatening violence at memorial service

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A former East Lincoln High School student has been charged with communicating threats and mass violence at a place of worship after threatening to kill people attending a memorial service.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received calls on May 13 from school resource officers at East Lincoln Middle School and East Lincoln High School about rumors spreading around their respective schools that an individual had posted threats on social media.
Officers say Amon Douglas Stevens threatened to kill people attending a memorial service at a Denver, N.C. church to honor an East Lincoln High School senior who passed away last week.
Detectives checked several locations in the Maiden area to try and find Stevens. They were given a cell phone number and made contact with him. Stevens agreed to meet the officers at a restaurant in Hickory.
Hickory Police and Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives spoke with Stevens and during their conversation, he admitted to making the posts on social media depicting the death threats observed by the initial reports made to the officers.
Stevens was taken into custody and taken before a Lincoln County magistrate on a charge of communicating threats. He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
Stevens received an additional charge May 14 of felony communicating a threat of mass violence at a place of religious worship. His bond was increased by $10,000 to a total of $20,000 secured.
