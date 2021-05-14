Kannapolis downtown parking information updated

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: Visiting Downtown Kannapolis? We welcome you to Discover the many new businesses and entertainment options the City has to offer. While you are browsing - see a movie at the GEM Theatre, take in a Kannapolis Cannon Ballers game or exercise by Looping the Loop.
With the first season of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers now underway downtown parking areas have gotten a facelift. The City of Kannapolis VIDA parking deck is now open and new signage and striping has been added to parking lots. The VIDA parking deck is located at the intersection of South Main Street and Vance Street. Entrances are on Vance Street and South Main Street.
-The public is welcome to park in the VIDA deck free of charge. Free public parking spaces are available on West Avenue, Research Campus Drive, Veterans Park, Laureate Way, West A Street and Cannon Baller Way. Free public parking is also available in these lots: Oak Ave., Train Station/South Main Street, North Main Street, the unpaved Horseshoe lot (across from First Baptist Church) and City Hall. Additionally, for special events, including Cannon Baller games, parking is available after 6:00 PM in the NCRC Deck and in the following lots: University, Watson Crick, and Wellness Way.
-VIDA Residents are welcome to park in the VIDA deck and in the Main Street and Oak Avenue public parking lots. VIDA residents will need to obtain a parking decal and display it in their rearview mirrors in order to park overnight in these designated areas.
-Amtrak passengers who need to park overnight in the Train Station/Main Street Parking Lot may secure a temporary parking decal from the Train Station attendant.
-Downtown business owners, tenants and employees are welcome to park in non-premium parking spaces. They cannot park in premium parking spaces. These are reserved for the public. (Premium parking spaces are: all on-street spaces in the following locations – West Avenue/Research Campus Drive between Vance Street and the southern horseshoe sidewalk entrance and Veterans Park; Laureate Way between Main Street and Chestnut Avenue; West A Street between Main Street and West Avenue; Cannon Baller Way between Main Street and Oak Avenue). Parking is available in the VIDA Deck during the day - no overnight parking in the deck.
-Parking will be prohibited between 2-6 a.m. every day in the VIDA Parking Deck, the Oak Avenue Parking Lot and the Train Station//South Main Street Parking Lots unless you have a city permit from the Train Station or the VIDA Apartment Leasing Office.
-Handicap parking is available along West Avenue, in the parking lots and the VIDA deck.
For more information, a downtown parking map and a Kannapolis Cannon Ballers gameday parking map visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/parking.
