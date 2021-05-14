Kannapolis downtown parking information updated

-Downtown business owners, tenants and employees are welcome to park in non-premium parking spaces. They cannot park in premium parking spaces. These are reserved for the public. (Premium parking spaces are: all on-street spaces in the following locations – West Avenue/Research Campus Drive between Vance Street and the southern horseshoe sidewalk entrance and Veterans Park; Laureate Way between Main Street and Chestnut Avenue; West A Street between Main Street and West Avenue; Cannon Baller Way between Main Street and Oak Avenue). Parking is available in the VIDA Deck during the day - no overnight parking in the deck.