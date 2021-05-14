Inmate dies after found unresponsive in Mecklenburg Co. jail

Generic prison bars graphic. (Source: Gray News, file)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 14, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 3:44 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old inmate was found dead this morning at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office found Karon Golightly unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Friday. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead a little more than an hour later.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Golightly,” said Sheriff Gary McFadden in a release. “Our deepest condolences are with his family.”

Golightly arrived at MCDCC Oct. 31, 2019 on robbery and kidnapping charges.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating his death, and a medical examiner will determine its cause.

