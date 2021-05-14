Inmate dies after found unresponsive in Mecklenburg Co. jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old inmate was found dead this morning at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office found Karon Golightly unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Friday. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead a little more than an hour later.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Golightly,” said Sheriff Gary McFadden in a release. “Our deepest condolences are with his family.”
Golightly arrived at MCDCC Oct. 31, 2019 on robbery and kidnapping charges.
The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating his death, and a medical examiner will determine its cause.
