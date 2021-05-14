Health leader: Fully-vaccinated South Carolinians can go without masks in most situations

“At the same time, we recognize that there is still much work to do in our fight against COVID-19. We still have many South Carolinians who have not had the vaccine and there is still significant spread of COVID-19 among South Carolinians who have not been vaccinated. We need to make sure every person in South Carolina has easy access to one of the very safe and effective vaccines, and reliable information on which to base their decision whether to receive the vaccine,” Dr. Simmer said. “South Carolinians have a long reputation of caring for one another, and today’s announcement is as a result of all of us caring for each other. Together we are winning the battle against COVID-19.”