Harris Teeter to require masks despite N.C. lifting most COVID-19 restrictions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter will continue to require masks in their stores despite North Carolina lifting most COVID-19 restrictions Friday.
The grocery chain provided a statement Friday afternoon after Governor Roy Cooper announced that in most settings indoors or outdoors the state will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant.
“At this time, Harris Teeter continues to require everyone in our stores to wear masks. As we have throughout the pandemic, we are reviewing current safety practices, the CDC’s latest guidance, and soliciting feedback from our valued associates to guide the next phase of our policy,” the statement read.
Gov. Roy Cooper Friday lifted all mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements, and most mandatory mask requirements.
Cooper said there will continue to be a mandatory indoor mask requirement on public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings.
The governor, however, did say businesses can continue to enforce their own mask requirements.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that masks would still be recommended for settings like public transportation, but most restrictions would be lifted for those who are fully vaccinated. The guidance allows Americans to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
