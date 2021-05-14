Gov. Cooper to announce changes to NC’s COVID-19 executive order following CDC mask guidance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to provide an update to the state’s current COVID-19 executive order Friday, a day after the CDC issued new guidance on mask wearing.
Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force are set to speak at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Check back in this story for a livestream of the event.
Last month, Cooper announced he planned to lift mandatory social distancing, capacity and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.
North Carolina is no longer requiring masks outdoors. The executive order went into effect at 5 p.m. on April 30. Masks will still be required indoors, Gov. Roy Cooper said, while limits on mass gatherings have increased to 100 people indoors and 200 outdoors.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday that masks would still be recommended for settings like public transportation, but most restrictions would be lifted for those who are fully vaccinated. The guidance allows Americans to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
“Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities – large or small — without wearing a mask or physically distancing,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
But Cooper is holding off on adopting the new guidance for now.
Dory MacMillan, press secretary for Gov. Cooper, released a statement pointing out that state health officials will still need to review the CDC’s recommendations before lifting the state’s indoor mask mandate.
“The CDC announcement today on masks shows the important benefits of vaccinations. North Carolina two weeks ago removed the outdoor mask mandate, but the indoor mask mandate remains in effect while state health officials review the specific CDC recommendations,” the statement read.
Cooper announced April 21 that he anticipates lifting mandatory social distancing and mass gathering restrictions by June 1.
“Although we’re making progress, we haven’t beat COVID-19 yet,” Cooper said at the time.
“Each shot in an arm is a step closer to putting this pandemic in the rearview mirror,” Cooper said.
Residents age 12 and older continue to get vaccinated across North Carolina and supply continues to increase. NCDHHS secretary Mandy Cohen says the state has enough vaccine for everyone.
Those aged 12-17 may only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Use My Spot to find locations that carry the Pfizer vaccine.
“We can bring back summer to North Carolina,” Cohen said. “We are making progress.”
North Carolina has majorly eased several COVID-19 restrictions, allowing for maximum capacity limits at some places under the current executive order.
On April 28, Executive Order No. 209 removed the outdoor Face Covering requirement, loosened restrictions on gatherings, and extended the capacity limitations and social distancing measures of Executive Order No. 204.
The previous order began at 5 p.m. on March 26.
The 11 p.m. curfew for on-site alcohol consumption has been lifted.
Mass gathering limits increased to 50 outdoors and 100 outdoors.
The following places were able to increase capacity up to 100-percent:
- Museums and Aquariums
- Retail Businesses
- Salons, personal care and grooming businesses, tattoo parlors
The following places became able to operate at 75-percent capacity indoors and 100-percent outdoors:
- Restaurants
- Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries
- Recreation (e.g., bowling, skating, rock climbing)
- Fitness and Physical Activity Facilities (e.g. gyms, yoga studios, fitness centers)
- Pools
- Amusement Parks
These other places increased capacity to 50-percent indoors and outdoors:
- Bars
- Meeting, Reception, and Conference Spaces
- Lounges (including tobacco) and Night Clubs
- Auditoriums, Arenas, and other venues for live performances
- Sports Arenas and Fields (includes professional, collegiate, and amateur)
- Movie Theaters (Movie theaters may operate at 75% capacity outdoors.)
- Gaming Facilities (Gaming facilities may operate at 75% capacity outdoors.)
All businesses must continue to maintain the six feet of distance requirement between patrons and implement other safety protocols as they expand their capacity.
There is no longer a curfew and there are more opportunities to gather, shop and attend events.
On April 7, all residents in North Carolina age 16 and older became eligible to receive the vaccine.
Clinics across our area are seeing an increased supply of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
The U.S. is has recommended a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
“We will continue to distribute vaccines in a way that’s fast and fair,” Cooper said.
Many clinics in our area recently opened same-day walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.
