Gas issues could slow down some weekend travel and recreation plans

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Just when COVID restrictions are easing, gasoline supply issues could hamper the ability of some to travel this weekend.
Many gas stations remain empty with bags on the pumps as the shortage moves into the weekend. Officials expect the status of supply to begin to ease up soon, but some people have already changed weekend plans because of it.
At Grandfather Mountain, some reservations have been canceled, said officials, and many other callers were inquiring about status but not making reservations yet. Still, they said, a lot of people indicated they would still be coming up the mountain.
Drivers, no matter where they are going this weekend, are urged to know what they have in the tank and how far they plan to go before leaving their driveway.
Along Interstate 40, it’s hit or miss when looking for fuel.
Jackie Strauss has family in town and said she was not going to miss out from taking them to various attractions. She was concerned about fuel but says she got lucky.
"[I] Pulled into a gas station right behind a tanker truck," she said.