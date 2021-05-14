Crash brings down power lines, closes road in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash brought down power lines in south Charlotte Thursday night, closing a south Charlotte road for more than seven hours.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Woodlawn Road. The area was closed between Nations Crossing Road and Old Pineville Road. Duke Energy is making repairs and crews estimate the road will reopen by 7 a.m.
Tyvola Road or Clanton Road to and from I-77 may be used as an alternate route.
We’re working to learn more about what caused the crash and whether anyone was hurt.
