Crash brings down power lines, closes road in south Charlotte

Power poles, lines down after crash in south Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | May 14, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT - Updated May 14 at 5:57 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A crash brought down power lines in south Charlotte Thursday night, closing a south Charlotte road for more than seven hours.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Woodlawn Road. The area was closed between Nations Crossing Road and Old Pineville Road. Duke Energy is making repairs and crews estimate the road will reopen by 7 a.m.

Tyvola Road or Clanton Road to and from I-77 may be used as an alternate route.

We’re working to learn more about what caused the crash and whether anyone was hurt.

Watch WBTV live Friday morning below

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.