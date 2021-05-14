CMS to give teachers, other eligible staff $750 bonus after educators question principal bonuses

“The district recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has created additional responsibilities for teachers and other school-based licensed staff, including assistant principals, who have worked tirelessly to continue providing instruction and support to students during the pandemic. To recognize these efforts, CMS is providing a federally funded COVID-related stipend for $750 for the 2020-2021 school year. Eligible staff has been notified via email with a deadline of May 21, 2021, to complete the form applying for the stipend,” part of the statement read.