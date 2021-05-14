CMS to give teachers, other eligible staff $750 bonus after educators question principal bonuses

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte- Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) are providing teachers with a $750 bonus a day after a WBTV story aired with teachers questioning principals getting a bonus - but nothing for them.
CMS now says the district will give teachers, licensed staff and assistant principals a $750 federally-funded COVID-related stipend.
Teachers wondered why principals were getting $2,500 and $,000 bonuses and no mention of them. That changed Friday.
CMS provided a statement Friday evening.
“The district recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has created additional responsibilities for teachers and other school-based licensed staff, including assistant principals, who have worked tirelessly to continue providing instruction and support to students during the pandemic. To recognize these efforts, CMS is providing a federally funded COVID-related stipend for $750 for the 2020-2021 school year. Eligible staff has been notified via email with a deadline of May 21, 2021, to complete the form applying for the stipend,” part of the statement read.
CMS originally sent a letter to principals informing them they will receive a bonus this year. This is part of the letter principals received.
“We are pleased to announce that this year we will be awarding a local bonus to all current principals hired prior to January 1, 2021. We recognize this has been a unique year in which many performance measures used in previous years to determine bonus amounts were either not available or incomplete due to COVID 19.”
CMS says the district has ongoing budgeted local funds to award principal bonuses based on criteria established locally and that these bonuses have been paid for the last several years.
However, CMS says this year was unique in that much of the criteria previously used was not available during a year in which “all principals were expected to lead through extraordinary challenges.”
The school district says bonuses are typically paid out in late winter/early spring. However, they held off to evaluate how they would be paid this year and to align the timing as close as possible to the teacher stipend.
