CMPD officers honored at 41st annual Police Community Relations Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few dozen people gathered for the 41st annual Police Community Relations Awards Friday night. The event was held at the Palmer Building in east Charlotte.
The annual event is designed to honor officers from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department who have helped strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community.
The event was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The awards ceremony usually draws a crowd of hundreds. This year, the event was scaled down.
Twelve different officers were honored for their accomplishments Friday: Officer Beth Jackson, Officer Brian Sudimack, Officer Calvin Davis, Officer Michael Blackwell, Officer Bruce Edwards, Officer Deidre John, Lieutenant LeBraun Evans, Officer Michael Nguyen, Officer Robert Rendon, Officer James Russell, Detective Adrian Johnson, and Sgt. David McCallum.
In addition to the CMPD officers being honored, three people also received the Police Community Relations Young Leaders Award: Keiosha Jordan, Leslie Hunter, and Ryan Braithwaite.
WBTV was a sponsor for the awards ceremony. WBTV’s Alex Giles served as emcee for the event.
