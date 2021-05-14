Chesterfield, Florence sheriff’s office work together in drug trafficking arrest

Ja’Quell Cash (Source: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | May 14, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT - Updated May 14 at 6:18 PM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team recently found a large amount of narcotics during a search warrant on a house in the Hunts Mill area of Chesterfield County, S.C.

Deputies uncovered marijuana, THC edibles, cocaine, pressed pills suspected to be Fentanyl, cash and a gun.

Chesterfield and Florence county sheriff's offices conducted a large drug bust. (Source: Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)

The edibles were contained in packages that mimic popular snack items.

Ja’Quell Cash was subsequently arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

