Chesterfield, Florence sheriff’s office work together in drug trafficking arrest

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team recently found a large amount of narcotics during a search warrant on a house in the Hunts Mill area of Chesterfield County, S.C.
Deputies uncovered marijuana, THC edibles, cocaine, pressed pills suspected to be Fentanyl, cash and a gun.
The edibles were contained in packages that mimic popular snack items.
Ja’Quell Cash was subsequently arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
