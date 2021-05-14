Calm, mild weekend with a chance for a few mountains showers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Enjoy a mix of sun and clouds through the remainder of the day as high we climb into the lower 70s.
A few showers will track across neighborhoods in the High Country and northern Foothills this afternoon, while the Charlotte Metro and areas east of I-77 remain rain-free to end the workweek.
- Temperatures inch up through the weekend, but don’t climb above-average
- A few mountains showers are possible each afternoon
- Widespread rain chances are low, but gradually tick up during the workweek
Mostly clear and chilly again tonight with most neighborhoods dipping back into the 40s overnight.
The weekend looks nice overall, with mid 70s and low rain chances both days, though there’s a slightly better rain risk Sunday afternoon north of I-40.
Rain chances will remain on the low side Monday before a slightly better shower chance enters the picture Tuesday and Wednesday with highs all three days near 80°.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
